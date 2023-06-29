Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Seychelles On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 10:45 PM

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 29th June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar cables to President Ramkalawan on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Independence Seychelles June Court

Recent Stories

Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

28 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

4 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

5 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

5 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

5 hours ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East