UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Seychelles On Independence Day

Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Danny Faure, President of Seychelles, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Faure.

