UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Seychelles On Independence Day

Sat 29th June 2019

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Danny Faure, President of Seychelles, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar messages to President of Seychelles.

