UAE leaders congratulate President of Sierra Leone on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is observed on April 27th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent two similar congratulatory messages to President Bio.