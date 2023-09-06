Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Singapore On Election Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as the President of Singapore.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, have sent similar cables of congratulations to the Singaporean leader.

