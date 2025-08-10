Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Singapore On National Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 01:00 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of the Republic of Singapore on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Singapore, and to the country's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Singapore Lawrence Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day

33 seconds ago
 UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement betwe ..

UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

31 minutes ago
 Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM ed ..

Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth

1 hour ago
 Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate ..

Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production

1 hour ago
 Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate cha ..

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..

1 hour ago
 SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch P ..

SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..

1 hour ago
Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

1 hour ago
 First phase of Hajj application process concludes ..

First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions

1 hour ago
 Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

4 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

5 hours ago
 Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace proc ..

Azerbaijan, US strengthen ties, advance peace process with Armenia

1 hour ago
 UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East