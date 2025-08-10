UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of the Republic of Singapore on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Singapore, and to the country's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.