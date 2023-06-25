Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Slovenia On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 12:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Nataša Pirc Musar, President of Slovenia, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Musar and Prime Minister Robert Golob on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Slovenia Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

11 hours ago
 MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

11 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

14 hours ago
Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

15 hours ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

16 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

16 hours ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

17 hours ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

17 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

18 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East