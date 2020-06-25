UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Borut Bahor of Slovenia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, or 'Statehood Day', which is observed annually on June 25th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two congratulatory messages to the Slovenian President. Their Highnesses dispatched similar messages to Janez Jansa, Prime Minister of Slovenia.