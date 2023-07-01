UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as sent a message of congratulations to Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Somali President and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on the occasion.