UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Sri Lanka On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 02:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar message to the Sri Lankan President, and the country's Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, on the occasion

