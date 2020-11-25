UAE leaders congratulate President of Suriname on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a congratulatory message to Chan Santokhi, President of Suriname, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 25th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Santokhi, on the occasion.