UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ahmed Al-Sharaa of the Syrian Arab Republic on the occasion of Evacuation Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President Al-Sharaa.