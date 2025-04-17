Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Syria On Evacuation Day

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 11:00 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ahmed Al-Sharaa of the Syrian Arab Republic on the occasion of Evacuation Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President Al-Sharaa.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Dubai Rashid Arab Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Eva ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day

1 minute ago
 Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..

9 hours ago
 Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white ..

Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
Industry-first travel content creator college laun ..

Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai

10 hours ago
 25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

10 hours ago
 President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit

President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans b ..

HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs

10 hours ago
 UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima b ..

UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; revie ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East