UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Syria On Evacuation Day
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ahmed Al-Sharaa of the Syrian Arab Republic on the occasion of Evacuation Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President Al-Sharaa.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day1 minute ago
-
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged1 hour ago
-
Historical artefacts of XVI-XVIII centuries found in Moscow9 hours ago
-
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati women artisans9 hours ago
-
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week9 hours ago
-
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai10 hours ago
-
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip10 hours ago
-
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit10 hours ago
-
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis centre in N'Djamena11 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans11 hours ago
-
Temporary tariff pause mitigates trade contraction, but strong downside risks persist: WTO12 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President, COO of Crypto.com12 hours ago