UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 9th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar congratulatory messages to President Rahmon and to the country's Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, on the occasion.