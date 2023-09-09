UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Rahmon and to the country's Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, on the occasion.