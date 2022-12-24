UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of The Libyan Presidential Council On Independance Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of the Libyan Presidential Council on Independance Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2022) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Dr. Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, President of the Libyan Presidential Council, on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable to Dr. Mohamed al-Menfi on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Independence

Recent Stories

UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in re ..

UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in response to difficult winter con ..

18 minutes ago
 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be obse ..

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be observed tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT expor ..

PM Shehbaz underlines need for increasing IT exports

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beij ..

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beijing in 'Difficult Position'

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.