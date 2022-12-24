UAE leaders congratulate President of the Libyan Presidential Council on Independance Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2022) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Dr. Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, President of the Libyan Presidential Council, on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable to Dr. Mohamed al-Menfi on the occasion.