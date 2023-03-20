UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyanhas sent a message of congratulations to President Kais Saied of Tunisia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 20th March.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar messages to President Saied and to Prime Minister Najla Bouden-Romdhane on the occasion.

