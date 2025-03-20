UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Tunisia On Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Kais Saied of Tunisia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Saied and to Prime Minister Kamel Madouri on the occasion.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day6 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum8 hours ago
-
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit10 hours ago
-
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship10 hours ago
-
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured10 hours ago
-
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza11 hours ago
-
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April11 hours ago
-
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fujairah11 hours ago
-
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%12 hours ago
-
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partnership12 hours ago
-
Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-'; affirms Long-term Ratings at 'BBB+’, ..12 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data & Statistics Committee in Dubai12 hours ago