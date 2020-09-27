UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Turkmenistan On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 27th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the President of Turkmenistan, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Turkmenistan September

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

2 hours ago

Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking ..

2 hours ago

‘I’m optimistic, this exceptional team we can ..

3 hours ago

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

3 hours ago

Gargash meets GCC Secretary General

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.