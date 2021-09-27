UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Turkmenistan On Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is celebrated annually on 27th of September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Berdymukhammedov on the occasion.

