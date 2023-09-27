Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Turkmenistan On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2023 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Serdar Berdymukhamedov of Turkmenistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is celebrated annually on 27th of September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Berdymukhamedov on the occasion.

