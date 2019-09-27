UAE Leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory cable to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan, on the Independence Day of his country

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory cable to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan, on the Independence Day of his country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Turkmen President.