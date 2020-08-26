UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Luis Lacalle Pou Uruguay on occasion of his country's Independence Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Pou.