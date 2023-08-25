Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Uruguay On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 11:15 AM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Luis Lacalle Pou of Uruguay on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Uruguay on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Independence Uruguay Court

Recent Stories

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen ..

PM calls for dynamic foreign policy to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships wit ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza So ..

Govt to hold polls as per ECP timeline: Murtaza Solangi

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2023

3 hours ago
 AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE ba ..

AED268.6 billion in saving deposits held by UAE banks until end of June 2023

9 hours ago
 Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE ..

Financial, realty blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

10 hours ago
Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facil ..

Two day training session to uplift "Minority Facilitation Desks" held

11 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significa ..

UAE&#039;s inclusion into BRICS opens up significant development prospects: Mini ..

12 hours ago
 Minister stresses to highlight public issues for s ..

Minister stresses to highlight public issues for solving them on priority

12 hours ago
 Senator asks ECP to hold elections after completin ..

Senator asks ECP to hold elections after completing delimitation process

12 hours ago
 Traffic cop killed in road mishap

Traffic cop killed in road mishap

12 hours ago
 G7 powers condemn failed North Korean satellite la ..

G7 powers condemn failed North Korean satellite launch

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East