UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Vanuatu On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Nikenike Vurobaravu of the Republic of Vanuatu, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Vurobaravu and to Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau.

