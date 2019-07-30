UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Tallis Obed Moses of the Republic of Vanuatu on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is being marked today, July 30th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Moses and to the country's PM Charlot Salwai, on the occasion.