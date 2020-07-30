UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Vanuatu On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 06:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Tallis Obed Moses of the Republic of Vanuatu on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is being marked today, July 30th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Moses and to the country's PM Bob Loughman, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Vanuatu July

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing Urges Washington to Stop Unjustified Suppr ..

49 minutes ago

Italy Sends Doctors to Albania to FIght COVID-19, ..

49 minutes ago

PARC signs MoU with IPO to promote, commercialize ..

49 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

1 hour ago

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.