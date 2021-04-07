UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Vietnam On Election Win

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vietnam on election win

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Nguyen Xuan Phuc after he was elected as Vietnam's new President.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Phuc, on the occasion.

