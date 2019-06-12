UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Putin On Russia Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on his country's Independence Day celebrations, otherwise known as 'Russia Day'.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Russian President.

