UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Prime Minister Of Norway On New Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Norway on new government

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister of Norway, on the formation of the new government.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to Prime Minister Store.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Norway UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Government

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Isl ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Islamic and Arab nations on Proph ..

45 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for UAE&#039;s hosting of &#039;CO ..

2 hours ago
 DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumpt ..

DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard&#039; a ..

3 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GITEX Technology Week 2021

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.09 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.09 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.