UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Norway on new government

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister of Norway, on the formation of the new government.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to Prime Minister Store.