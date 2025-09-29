Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Prime Minister Of Samoa On Taking Constitutional Oath

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 09:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Laaulialemalietoa Polataivao Schmidt on taking the constitutional oath as the Prime Minister of the Independent State of Samoa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Prime Minister of Samoa.

