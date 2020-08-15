UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Prince Of Liechtenstein On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prince Hans-Adam II of the Principality of Liechtenstein on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent congratulatory messages to Prince Hans-Adam II.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan dispatched similar messages to Adrian Hasler, Prime Minister of Liechtenstein, on the occasion.

