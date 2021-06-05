UAE leaders congratulate Queen of Denmark on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Queen.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also dispatched similar messages to Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.