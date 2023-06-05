UAE leaders congratulate Queen of Denmark on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Queen of Denmark and to the Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

