UAE leaders congratulate reelected Portuguese President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a message of congratulations to Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, after his reelection as President of Portugal for a second term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the Portuguese President, on the occasion.