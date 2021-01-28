UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Reelected Portuguese President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:45 AM

UAE leaders congratulate reelected Portuguese President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a message of congratulations to Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, after his reelection as President of Portugal for a second term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the Portuguese President, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Portugal

Recent Stories

PCB starts probe into live-Streaming of Pak Vs SA ..

3 minutes ago

Gas crisis blocking new investments: Mian Zahid Hu ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

30 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s national policy is a big step ..

1 hour ago

Philippines approves emergency use of AstraZeneca ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 January 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.