UAE Leaders Congratulate Romanian President On Re-election

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 03:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Romanian President on re-election

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message to Klaus Werner Johannes congratulating him on his re-election as President of Romania.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have sent similar messages to President Johannes, on the occasion.

