UAE leaders congratulate Romanian President on 'Great Union Day'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, congratulating him on Romania's 'Great Union Day', which is observed on December 1st.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Iohannis and to Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, on the occasion.