UAE Leaders Congratulate Rwandan President On Independence Day

Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Rwandan President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 1st July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Kagame.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched similar messages to Edouard Ngirente, Prime Minister of Rwanda.

