UAE Leaders Congratulate Samia Hassan For Taking Oath Of Office As President Of Tanzania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking oath of office as President of Tanzania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Samia Hassan for taking the oath of office as President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables to the new Tanzanian president.

