UAE Leaders Congratulate Saudi King On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have sent messages of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 90th National Day, observed on 23rd September.

The UAE leaders also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

