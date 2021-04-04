ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to Macky Sall, President of Senegal, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on April 4th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to President Sall.