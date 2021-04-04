UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Senegal's President On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Senegal's President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to Macky Sall, President of Senegal, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on April 4th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to President Sall.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Senegal April

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

5 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 130.5 million

5 minutes ago

UAE affirms full solidarity with Jordan, support f ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE sets a new oil industry benchmark w ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 4, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.