UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Macky Sall of Senegal, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Sall on the occasion.