UAE Leaders Congratulate Senegalese President On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Senegalese President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Macky Sall of Senegal, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Sall on the occasion.

