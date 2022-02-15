UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar greetings to President Vučić and to Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia.