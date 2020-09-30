UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Sheikh Nawaf On His Inauguration As Emir Of Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of his inauguration as Emir of Kuwait.

"We congratulate you on the precious confidence and your assumption of the reins of power in the sisterly State of Kuwait at this important stage in its history to continue the journey of goodness, development and prosperity whose foundations and its solid structure were laid down by the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to achieve the aspirations of our brothers in the State of Kuwait towards further development, progress and prosperity," said President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa in his congratulatory cable.

The President affirmed the depth of the historical and fraternal ties that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples, and the UAE’s keenness to move forward in everything that would strengthen the close ties and enhance the sincere cooperation existing between the two countries and push it to broader horizons.

''We are looking forward with confidence and determination to work together for the good of our peoples and our Arab nation," he added.

The President expressed to Sheikh Nawaf his sincere wishes for success in leading the triumphant march of the brotherly Kuwaiti people towards further progress, growth and development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar cables to the Emir of Kuwait.

