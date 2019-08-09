UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Singapore President On National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 02:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Singapore President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Halimah Yacob of Singapore on the occasion of her country's National Day celebrations, marked annually on 9th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Yacob. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Singapore August

Recent Stories

Over 500 million Rohingya refugees receive identit ..

19 minutes ago

Russia-India Indra Drills to Focus on Neutralizing ..

38 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 2416.5 bln into ..

38 minutes ago

Super Typhoon Lekima barrels towards China

49 minutes ago

EAEU States Bring Positions Closer on Import Tarif ..

49 minutes ago

UAE efforts continue to curb cholera epidemic in Y ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.