UAE leaders congratulate Singapore President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Halimah Yacob of Singapore on the occasion of her country's National Day celebrations, marked annually on 9th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Yacob. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, on the occasion.