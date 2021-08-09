UAE Leaders Congratulate Singaporean President On 'National Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore, on the occasion of her country's National Day, which is observed on August 9th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Yacob, and the country's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on the occasion.