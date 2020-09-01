UAE leaders congratulate Slovakian President on Constitution Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Zuzana Čaputová, President of Slovakia, on the occasion of her country's Constitution Day, observed on 1st September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Čaputová and to Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovič, congratulating them on the occasion.