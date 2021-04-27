UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate South African President On 'Freedom Day'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on the occasion of his country's Freedom Day celebrations, marked annually on 27th April.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar congratulatory messages to President Ramaphosa.

