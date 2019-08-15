UAE leaders congratulate South Korean President on Liberation Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the occasion of National Liberation Day, which is observed on 15th August

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Korean President.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also dispatched similar messages to Lee Nak-yeon, Prime Minister of South Korea, on the occasion.