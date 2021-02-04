UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Sri Lankan President On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on February 4th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Rajapaksa, and the country's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on the occasion.

